Dodgers Could Place Another All-Star on Injured List
Tyler Glasnow unfortunately left a second consecutive start early due to injury for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
After just one inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates where Glasnow allowed two home runs, the All-Star was seen in obvious pain when warming up ahead of the next inning. Manager Dave Roberts spoke after the game about the possibility of an injured list stint.
"We’ve got to get him to a place where we feel and he feels that when he takes the mound, he can go out there and be the guy that he’s capable of being," Roberts said. "Until he gets to that point, the IL is certainly a conversation."
Glasnow isn't oblivious to the fact that he has had quite a few injuries in a Dodgers uniform.
His season was cut short last August due to elbow tendinitis, and last Sunday featured an exit after four innings due to leg cramps. The All-Star is doing whatever he can to get his injuries behind him so he can get back to playing a familiar brand of baseball.
"I'm just obsessed with trying to figure out what's going on," Glasnow said. "And it's been like this for a few years, and I'm trying to find a way to stay healthy, and I'll try to do whatever. I just don't really have an answer right now, and I think that's the most frustrating thing. It's not like a lack of trying.
"It's just kind of getting exhausting at this point. I know it's probably exhausting for a lot of people, for me especially, but like, I feel bad for my teammates. I feel bad for people watching. … It's a very frustrating situation for me. It’s hard."
In the last two seasons in L.A., Glasnow has a 10-6 record over 27 starts. He is boasting a 3.61 ERA with 191 strikeouts to just 46 walks.
Despite his season ending early, Glasnow produced a career-high in innings pitched (134) and strikeouts (168) and earned his first All-Star selection. Hopefully the Newhall, CA native can avoid a growing IL list for Dodgers pitchers and get back to his usual self on the mound.
