Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow Provides Update on Shoulder Injury, Unsure of Next Steps
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow exited Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after just one inning.
The team announced upon the right-hander's exit that he was feeling shoulder discomfort that led to his not returning for the second inning. Glasnow spoke to the media after the game regarding how he's feeling after a second consecutive injury-related exit from the mound.
"Frustrated," he said. "The extensions trying to throw, something grabbed. I think just making changes, trying to stay healthy. It's just extremely frustrating."
As for if Glasnow would get imaging done on his shoulder, the All-Star was unsure on what path he'd take moving forward as he still needs to figure out the root of his shoulder pain.
"I'm not sure yet," Glasnow said. "It kind of comes and goes. I think I'll change something else in my mechanics, and nothing feels connected. I think mechanically stuff, other things are taking over stressing other parts. I don't know just trying to figure it out."
Ahead of the contest, manager Dave Roberts didn't seem too concerned with Glasnow after he left last week's start early as well. His previous exit was due to leg cramps that sent him back to the dugout after four innings and just one pitch in the fifth.
"He did an IV yesterday, just kind of getting his body hydrated, all the work leading up to today is good," said Roberts, "so for me and the training staff there's no concern going into this start, which is a good thing."
Hopefully Glasnow can avoid adding to the long list of Dodgers pitchers on the injured list.
