Dodgers' Dave Roberts Doesn't Know When Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow Will Return
The Los Angeles Dodgers had five potential aces heading into the 2025 season: Yoshinobu Yammaoto, Roki Sasaki, Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Shohei Ohtani.
But just two months into the season, four of the starting pitchers are not healthy enough to pitch.
Glasnow and Snell have been on the injured list since April. Meanwhile, the Dodgers added Sasaki to the IL on May 13, and Ohtani has been unavailable to pitch the entire season.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he doesn't know when Glasnow or Snell will be ready to return. However, he did say they will eventually become available at some point in the season.
Roberts also said Glasnow is progressing through his recovery quicker than Snell, who the Dodgers transferred to the 60-day IL on Saturday.
“They’re both going to be viable options at some point,” Roberts said. “I would say Tyler is a tick ahead of Blake, but I still don’t know what that looks like. I really don’t.”
Glasnow began a throwing progression and has been working toward getting back on the mound. As of Wednesday, the 2024 NL All-Star is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Friday.
Snell was also reportedly cleared by team doctors to start a throwing program. But the two-time Cy Young pitcher doesn't yet have a bullpen scheduled.
Despite the pair being unable to pitch, the Dodgers have built a superstar rotation over the last few years.
Los Angeles signed Glasnow to a five-year, $136.5 million contract after acquiring him from a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2023. The following year, the Dodgers signed Snell to a five-year, $182 million contract in November.
Additionally, the Dodgers managed to win the Sasaki sweepstakes this offseason, signing him to a minor league deal. Sasaki was a cheap option with loads of talent from his experience pitching in Japan.
Los Angeles also gave Yamamoto a 12-year, $325 million deal, which is the most lucrative contract for an MLB pitcher in history. In the same month, the Dodgers agreed to the highest contract in sports history at the time, signing Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract.
Although four of these pitchers have been unable to pitch, their impact will matter most in October.
For now, starting pitchers Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May get a chance to shine after missing the entire 2024 season. And with the absence of several pitchers, Knack is gaining more MLB experience.
