Dodgers Could Trade for Starting Pitcher at Deadline, Says Insider
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is rapidly approaching.
As the Los Angeles Dodgers seek to win back-to-back World Series titles, the reigning champions will need to fill any holes on their roster in the next six weeks..
Given the Dodgers’ productive offseason, their rotation was expected to be the best in baseball.
Los Angeles signed starting pitchers Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki. Two-way player Shohei Ohtani and All-Star Tyler Glasnow were supposed to be healthy to pitch, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto was coming back after a successful rookie season.
But Yamamoto is currently the only one of the five that is available to pitch. Therefore, the Dodgers could look to acquire another starting pitcher at the deadline, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
There is not a clear timeline for when any of the three Dodgers injured pitchers who began the season in the rotation will be able to return to the mound. As for Ohtani – who could return before the All-Star break – the Dodgers have been extremely cautious throughout his recovery, further delaying his return.
Los Angeles was dealt another blow to their rotation recently when starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin felt elbow pain after returning from Tommy John surgery and a back injury..
The Dodgers added Gonsolin to the 15-day injured list, marking the eighth injured starting pitcher.
Considering the overwhelming number of injuries in their rotation, acquiring a starting pitcher at the deadline could be crucial.
Several starting pitchers are expected to be available at the deadline. Former Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is expected to be up for grabs and could be a fit back in L.A.
Buehler signed a one-year, $21.05 million deal with the Boston Red Sox in December after spending the first seven seasons of his MLB career with the Dodgers.
Buehler was a major piece of the Dodgers’ World Series run and threw a pair of strikeouts in the final inning of Game 5 to secure his second title with the organization.
The right-hander has been linked to the Dodgers as a potential trade target. His dominance in the postseason could push for his return to Los Angeles.
Regardless of who the Dodgers add to their rotation, one thing is clear: Los Angeles needs a healthy starting pitcher, whether it be one of their own or someone from the trade market.
