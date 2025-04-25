Dodgers All-Star Pitcher Shut Down From Throwing in Concerning Update
Blake Snell’s rehab from shoulder inflammation has hit a roadblock.
The Dodgers shut down Snell from throwing after he experienced discomfort while playing catch on Tuesday, manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Chicago.
Snell, who was placed on the 10-day injured list after his April 2 start against the Detroit Tigers, may undergo additional imaging on his shoulder later this week as concerns grow over his recovery.
Roberts, despite initial optimism, now faces added uncertainty about his starting rotation with no clear timeline for Snell's return.
Snell had shown promise at the outset of his first season with the Dodgers, posting a 2.00 ERA over two starts and a 1-0 record.
However, the two starts were a bit uncharacteristic for the former Cy Young winner. Snell struggled with command, managing just four strikeouts and eight walks across nine innings.
Snell signed a five-year, $182 million contract with the Dodgers in Decembder 2024 after his lone season with the San Francisco Giants. He threw his first career no-hitter with San Francisco on Aug. 2 of last year with Cincinnati.
However, the best game of Snell's career followed a series of fits and starts that saw him go 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in 23.2 innings in the first half of the 2024 season.
Snell's past success in the second half of the baseball calendar — evident in his career 2.32 ERA post-All-Star break — has the Dodgers hopeful he’ll regain his dominant form later in the year. For now, patience is key.
With their eyes set on a return to the World Series after capturing the 2024 championship, Snell’s health down the stretch will be key to his timetable for return.
The Dodgers have the manpower to withstand Snell's setback — for now.
The Dodgers used a bullpen game Wednesday, the second of their two games against the Cubs. Otherwise their rotation consists of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and Tyler Glasnow — who are scheduled to start the three games this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates — and Dustin May, who is scheduled to start Monday against the Miami Marlins.
The most likely fifth starter for now is Tony Gonsolin, who enjoyed a successful rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Gonsolin's fourth rehab appearance saw him pitch five innings against the Salt Lake Bees, allowing four hits, two runs, and two walks while striking out three. He's allowed a total of five runs in 14 minor league innings, with only 12 hits against him and 16 strikeouts on his ledger.
Gonsolin's return would boost the fortunes of a rotation that appears to be without Snell for a while — and for fans attending Tuesday's game against the Marlins at Dodger Stadium.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.