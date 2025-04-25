Dodgers’ Max Muncy Berated by Fan in Inappropriate Rant Amid Struggles
The Los Angeles Dodgers were swept in a two-game set on the road against the Chicago Cubs. The performance by the defending champions was by no means ideal, and fans who traveled to support the Dodgers in Chicago were understandably disappointed.
More news: Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers Pitchers After Struggles vs Cubs
However, one fan took things too far.
On Wednesday night, third baseman Max Muncy was exiting Wrigley Field and walking onto the team bus when a fan heckled him for his poor performance.
"You suck," the fan shouted at Muncy. "I'm gonna fight you. (Expletive) you."
While players are used to ridicule, the incident in Chicago was beyond appropriate criticism from a fan.
The Dodgers third baseman is one of many hitters in the L.A. lineup struggling to find their rhythm in the opening month of the season.
Muncy is slashing .178/.282/.247 with no home runs, four RBIs, and five doubles. He's recorded just two hits in his last 16 at-bats.
Earlier this season, manager Dave Roberts addressed the early rumblings from fans about the rollercoaster start to the 2025 campaign.
“But that’s part of it, we have a good team. We have a good team, we have a great fan base who care. They’re knowledgeable, and they want to win, just like we do.”
While Dodgers fans are certainly passionate about winning, the ridicule of Muncy was uncalled for.
The Dodgers returned home with their second consecutive losing road trip. L.A. went 2-4 in Philadelphia and Washington, and won just two of their last five games in Texas and Chicago.
Every hitter at the bottom of the order is hitting under .200. Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman are all hitting under .275.
More news: Dodgers Could Trade Top Pitching Prospect in Blockbuster Deadline Deal, Says Insider
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.