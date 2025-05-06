Dodgers Cut One Newly Acquired Pitcher After Only Three Games, Activate Another
The Dodgers designated one recently acquired pitcher for assignment Tuesday and promoted another from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Yoendrys Gomez, who made only three appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen after he was selected off waivers from the New York Yankees, was designated for assignment. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to report the news on Twitter/X on Tuesday.
Right-hander J.P. Feyereisen, who was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.
More to come on this story from Dodgers on SI.
