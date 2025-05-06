Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Cut One Newly Acquired Pitcher After Only Three Games, Activate Another

J.P. Hoornstra

Apr 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) celebrates after throwing a strike to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium.
Apr 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoendrys Gomez (94) celebrates after throwing a strike to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Dodgers designated one recently acquired pitcher for assignment Tuesday and promoted another from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Yoendrys Gomez, who made only three appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen after he was selected off waivers from the New York Yankees, was designated for assignment. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to report the news on Twitter/X on Tuesday.

Right-hander J.P. Feyereisen, who was claimed off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks last week, was promoted from Triple-A Oklahoma City ahead of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

