Dodgers Re-Acquire Pitcher From 2024 Championship Team
The Dodgers are turning to an old friend for help.
Right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen, who made 10 appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen last season, was claimed off waivers Thursday by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
More news: Dodgers Manager Says Shohei Ohtani’s Stats Will Take Step Back in Key Category
The Dodgers are embarking on a road trip through Atlanta, Miami and Arizona that will see them play 10 games in 10 days. Given the expected toll on their pitching staff, it's no surprise to see them stocking up on reinforcements.
In another bullpen move Thursday, the Dodgers acquired reliever Ryan Loutos from the St. Louis Cardinals for cash.
In corresponding roster moves, the Dodgers placed relievers Michael Kopech and Blake Treinen on the 60-day injured list.
Feyereisen, 32, spent spent most of last season with the Dodgers' top farm team. In 33 appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City (six starts), he went 2-6 with a 5.48 ERA.
More news: Dustin May Will Stun Dodgers Fans as Face of Latest Ad Campaign
Feyereisen signed a minor league contract with Arizona in March. A former 16th-round pick by the Cleveland Guardians in 2014, the right-hander didn’t debut in MLB until the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he made six relief appearances with his hometown Milwaukee Brewers.
After he posted a solid 3.26 ERA in 19.1 innings with the Brewers early in 2021, he was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays alongside Drew Rasmussen as part of the trade that brought Willy Adames to Milwaukee.
Remarkably, in 2022, Feyereisen pitched 24.1 innings out of Tampa Bay's bullpen without allowing a run. Unfortunately his season ended there, when a shoulder injury wiped out the rest of his season — and his entire 2023 campaign — and ultimately required surgery on his right rotator cuff.
More to come on this story.