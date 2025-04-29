Inside The Dodgers

Dustin May Will Stun Dodgers Fans as Face of Latest Ad Campaign

J.P. Hoornstra

Apr 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (85) flips the ball after Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Apr 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May (85) flips the ball after Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) hits a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field. / Matt Marton-Imagn Images
Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is losing his hair for a new ad campaign. Sort of.

May's flowing red locks are typically tucked beneath a Dodgers cap. In a new spot for DirecTV, the pitcher tucked his hear underneath a bald cap. So did Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson, in a campaign titled "Nothing On Your Roof."

(See, now that DirecTV offers streaming service, you don't need to put any satellite dishes on your roof. Get it? Got it? Good.)

Dustin May bald DirecTV Nothing on Your Roof ad
DirecTV

it's a jarring visual for anyone accustomed to the sight of May's mane – or anyone, perhaps.

The new DirecTV ad campaign is a sequel of sorts to the "Nothing On Your Roof" spot featuring football player George Kittle that launched last August.

A DirecTV rep calls the new spot "a bold, music-infused twist on baseball’s classic and iconic seventh inning stretch routine."

Coincidentally, the campaign is being released one day after May pitched against the Miami Marlins at Dodger Stadium and allowed three runs in five-plus innings. He did not factor into the decision. The Dodgers came back to defeat the Marlins 7-6 in 10 innings to kick of the three-game series.

Los Angeles Dodgers Dustin May bald DirecTV ad
DirecTV

So far this season May is 1-1 with a 3.95 ERA in five starts. He's walked 12 batters and struck out 22 in 27.1 innings.

May locked down a spot in the Dodgers' starting rotation in spring training after being limited to 20 starts from 2021-24 because of injuries, and 10 starts in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

May's stuff has been electric at times. He's also been inconsistent, such as when two batters reached base (and came around to score against the Dodgers' bullpen) on Monday. More than anything, however, May is healthy, and for that the Dodgers can't complain.

In a rotation that has been without Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Shohei Ohtani and now Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, a healthy May has been a godsend.

May earned his first win of the new season — and his first since 2023 — against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out seven batters over six innings earlier this month.

Last year, May was sidelined by a life-threatening esophageal tear that disrupted his recovery from a torn flexor tendon. A piece of lettuce punctured his esophagus, leading to emergency surgery.

