Dodgers Manager Says Shohei Ohani’s Stats Will Take Step Back in Key Category
Shohei Ohtani's ninth stolen base of the season Wednesday did more than pad his stats. It set up Mookie Betts for a two-run single when he scored from second base in the third inning against the Miami Marlins.
Ohtani stole a career-high 59 bases last season, part of an unprecedented 50-50 campaign (he also hit 54 home runs) that resulted in Ohtani winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award.
Ohtani's second-half stolen base surge was breathtaking. In his final 61 games of the regular season, Ohtani stole 36 bases without being caught, a streak that began July 23.
Eventually, Ohtani was caught stealing in the World Series. This year he's 9-for-10 on stolen base attempts through his first 29 games — a 47-steal pace.
At some point this season, Ohtani is expected to return to a two-way role as a pitcher and designated hitter. The conventional wisdom was that Ohtani would slow down his base-stealing activity when he returns to the mound — figuratively, if not literally — but that hasn't played out yet.
Is there a chance he keeps this up?
Not in Dave Roberts' opinion.
"We will not see what we saw in the second half of last season," the manager said. "I think that he is still being mindful of when he steals. I do like the way he is more cognizant of the his hand being down, to guard against (injuring) the shoulder, but in my opinion I don't see that happening."
Coincidentally, Marlins manager Clayton McCullough was the Dodgers' first base coach last year when he challenged Ohtani to be aggressive stealing bases. Now that he's in the opposing dugout, seeing Ohtani continue to be aggressive in 2025 is an unwelcome sight.
"Shohei's a special talent," McCullough said before Wednesday's game. "He's become and taken that part of his game to a really elite level. Seeing him from the other side is not nearly as fun as it used to be."
Ohtani might not hold back his base-stealing until he's cleared to pitch. That hasn't happened yet, though Roberts reiterated Wednesday that it's a matter of "when" Ohtani pitches for the Dodgers, not "if."
The Dodgers activated Tony Gonsolin from the injured list Wednesday. They have effectively maintained a six-man rotation this season by using off-days and bullpen games to give their starters five days off between starts.
That arrangement naturally sets up for Ohtani to rejoin the rotation at some point this season. He's made all but one start in his major league career on five or more days' rest.
When that happens, take the under on Ohtani's stolen bases total the rest of the season.
