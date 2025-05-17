Dodgers’ Dalton Rushing Could Play Other Position Under One Condition
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing finally got the nod and is officially an MLB player, making his debut on Thursday against the Athletics.
He recorded his first hit in the majors, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk and a single.
Now that he has broken through and unseated beloved former Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, he will need consistent playing time, whether behind the dish or potentially in another position.
Manager Dave Roberts said Rushing could get some time at first base, giving Freddie Freeman some reprieve from playing regularly and potentially coming into games to find rest for the veteran.
The move makes sense considering that Freeman is 35 years old and could use some rest throughout the long MLB season, especially with his surgicaly repaired ankle not being 100 percent.
Rushing will compete with All-Star catcher Will Smith for starts behind the plate, which will be a tough challenge considering Smith's established reputation.
The designated hitter position is currently held by Shohei Ohtani, and it is unlikely to change unless the reigning MVP is injured.
This leaves Rushing scrambling for positions elsewhere on the field, likely at first base.
Throughout his time in the minors, Rushing has appeared at first base and left field, which could be additional positions where the Dodgers can sneak in some at-bats for the prospect.
His positional versatility should enable him to receive more playing time and provide greater flexibility for the team, making the decision to call him up even more worthwhile.
Wherever he plays, the 24-year-old delivers solid defense and a powerful bat that provides a rare blend of offensive and defensive potential at the catcher position.
MLB is experiencing a shortage of catchers who can excel on both sides of the plate, which usually forces teams to sacrifice weaker offense or defense.
Rushing provides the Dodgers with unprecedented depth at the catcher position, generating even more envy from teams across the league regarding their roster.
