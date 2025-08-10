Dodgers' Dave Roberts Appears to Temper Expectations on Roki Sasaki
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared to have reservations about starting pitcher Roki Sasaki's return after the right-hander pitched a simulated game Friday.
Sasaki has been on the injured list since April with a right shoulder impingement, and is finally taking steps towards returning before the end of the season. Roberts said the next step for the rookie is a rehab assignment in the minors leagues.
“He’s more physical. I know he’s gained some weight,” Roberts said. “The throw wasn’t as ‘shoulder-y.’ I think it was a little bit more clean. He was still kind of searching, as far as asking the pitching coaches some things. And that’s kind of what people do.
“(We are) waiting for him to get to a point where he feels really comfortable and confident in his delivery and where he’s at, so he can attack the hitters, (make that) his focus. We’re not there yet. But I thought for a three-inning situation, it was solid.”
Sasaki's fastball sat around 97 mph during the simulated game against the Dodgers' Alex Call and two minor-leaguers, and the starter stated he felt "pain-free" in an interview this week.
“He looked good,” Call said. “I did watch him for a couple pitches on the Oculus (virtual reality technology) to see what I was going to get. Just more for timing and release point, things like that. His splitter was something that was special. Had a very unique spin, a disguised spin almost, and some of them had a cut action too. Some went down, some went away. I thought he looked good. Fastball was there.”
Sasaki made eight starts before his injury this season, though had his fair share of struggles during his first eight MLB appearances. He has a 4.72 ERA through 34.1 innings and struck out just 24 batters — a much lower strikeout rate than he had in NPB.
The Dodgers will hope Sasaki can come back strong and aid their playoff push, especially with the divisional race getting as close as it has.
The San Diego Padres are keeping up with the Dodgers in the NL West, and sit just three games back of the leaders as of Sunday. Sasaki will give an already strong rotation an extra boost heading into October should he return before then.
