Dodgers Insider Doesn't Expect 2 Injured Pitchers to Return This Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers have unfortunately become synonymous with pitching injuries recently, but according to Dodgers insider Sonja Chen, a pair of notable pitchers are at risk of not returning this season.
Chen spoke on right-handers Brusdar Graterol, River Ryan, and Kyle Hurt who are all recovering from offseason surgeries.
"There hasn't been much information about the players rehabbing in Arizona," said Chen, "but Graterol, Ryan and Hurt are all working through throwing progressions. Graterol is expected back by the end of the season, but I would be surprised if Ryan and Hurt return this year. They're both about 12 months post-op, and that would be a relatively quick timetable."
Graterol had an unfortunate 2024 after an electric 2023 that saw a microscopic 1.20 ERA across 68 appearances. Shoulder injuries complicated things for the right-hander as he didn't grace an MLB mound until the first week of August.
Graterol would end up going back onto the IL with shoulder inflammation before making six more appearances a month later. After one more month off, Graterol would make three appearances in Games 1, 3, and 5 of the World Series on the way to banner No. 8.
As for Ryan, he burst onto the scene in 2024 with a 1.33 ERA through his first 20.1 innings in The Show. Forearm tightness would put a halt to his ascension, and eventually shut him down for the remainder of the year as he would undergo Tommy John surgery in mid-August.
Finally, Hurt has a similar story as he would land on the injured list after his fourth-career appearance (with three of which occurring in 2024), allowing just one earned run in 8.2 total innings.
Hurt's shoulder inflammation would be the source of his injured list stint starting in the middle of April, and unfortunately, after making it off the injured list and being optioned to Triple-A, Tommy John surgery was then required at the end of July to repair a torn UCL.
The Tommy John recovery timeline is usually 12-18 months. Hurt is just around his 12-month mark while Ryan is almost at his one-year milestone upon going under the knife.
The news surrounding Graterol is still promising from Chen's report, and a return just in time for October (like last season) would be an incredible asset for an ailing bullpen.
