Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Calls Out Shohei Ohtani Decision: ‘Not a Good Baseball Play’
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called out two-way star Shohei Ohtani for his base-running decision in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Ohtani decided to steal third base in the sixth inning. The Japanese star went for the base even though there were two outs and the Dodgers were in a one-run game.
The umpire called him out, though Ohtani seemingly protested the call due to interference from the third baseman. However, the out call stood.
After the game, Roberts was asked about Ohtani's base-running decision and the skipper did not hold back.
“That was his decision, not a good baseball play,” Roberts told reporters.
Ohtani managed to steal second base earlier in the inning, and he felt good about his reads on the field and took the risk by going for another base.
As a base-runner, Ohtani manages to use his long legs and strides in a way that generates a good amount of speed. Last season, he made history after netting 50 stolen bases and 50 home runs as a designated hitter.
To avoid wear and tear on his body, he has toned down the aggressiveness on the base paths, opting for a more calculated and measured approach. More than halfway through the season, Ohtani only has 16 stolen bases.
Early in the season, Roberts made it clear that the Dodgers will be managing his workload and want to protect him.
"We will not see what we saw in the second half of last season," the manager said.
"I think that he is still being mindful of when he steals. I do like the way he is more cognizant of the his hand being down, to guard against (injuring) the shoulder, but in my opinion I don't see that happening."
Los Angeles is using Ohtani as a pitcher this season, adding another layer of stress on his body.
While he has only pitched for short stretches, Los Angeles is being careful about how often Ohtani stresses his body.
The Dodgers have goals of playing well into October, and Ohtani will be a crucial part of any postseason success that the team has this season.
