Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Disrespected in MLB Analyst’s Manager Rankings
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off their eighth World Series title in franchise history.
The talented group of individuals was led by manager Dave Roberts through it all. Through the injuries, the drama, the uncertainty, and scrutiny of the baseball world, Roberts was one of the few constants Los Angeles had in 2024.
For these reasons and more, Dodgers fans will be scratching their heads when discovering MLB Network's Brian Kenny's list of the top 10 managers in MLB.
Roberts is listed at No. 9, right behind manager Dave Martinez of the 71-win Washington Nationals. Although win totals are not the only mark of success for a manager, a World Series victory should certainly hold more weight.
Despite Roberts' MLB-leading .627 winning percentage, which tops all-time among managers with at least 100 games under their belt, the number one manager according to Kenny is Detroit Tigers skipper A.J. Hinch.
Hinch took a struggling Tigers ball club looking to make trades — like the deal that brought Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers — and start building for the future, to becoming one of baseball's hottest team by the season's end.
With a 31-12 record since Aug. 11, the Tigers turned things around and surged to the postseason for the first time since 2014. In their American League Wild Card series matchup, Detroit walked away beating the Houston Astros but eventually fell to the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS.
Their playoff chances on Sept. 6, per Fangraphs, was only four percent. That kind of turnaround is obviously possible with talented individuals on the roster, but can only be brought to life through a respected manager at the helm.
Although Roberts may have had a star-studded roster to work with, the Dodgers skipper was left with three starting pitchers and an overworked bullpen entering the postseason.
Veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas has perfectly encapsulated why Roberts isn't just a great manager, but is perfect for this team in a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain.
“That’s why I feel like he was the perfect guy for this group to have, because he knew the group,” Rojas said. “He knows there’s gonna be a difference from like one player or one pitcher or whoever it is, or coaching staff, whatever. He got the whole thing figured out, because it’s him knowing the group and what everybody’s things are. The motivation for everybody was different, so he knew the group and he knew everybody.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.