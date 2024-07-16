Dodgers' Dave Roberts Knows Team Needs Rest Heading Into All-Star Break
The Dodgers fell to the Tigers in their last series before the All-Star break. Los Angeles barely got by on Friday, winning 4-3. But, Detroit came back to win the next two games and claim the series victory.
On Saturday, the Dodgers gave up a five-run lead after several relievers and starting pitcher Jake Wrobleski each gave up at least one earned run. Reliever Ricky Vanasco allowed three earned runs and was sent back to Triple-A the following day. On Sunday, the Dodgers lost 4-3.
The Dodgers have struggled with injuries that have sidelined a handful of their strongest pitchers — especially in the rotation. Tyler Glasnow, Walker Buehler, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto all went on the injured list over the last month, joining Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Emmet Sheehan, who have missed the entire season. At least Glasnow should be back soon.
Los Angeles has also lost three-time All-Star Mookie Betts and Max Muncy to injuries, depleting the lineup and infield of two of its anchors. It is unclear when the pair will return. Their absences leave holes at shortstop and third base, respectively.
Betts was on a short list of MVP candidates for his work out of the leadoff slot. His absence, combined with the already-existing lack of reliability among the bottom-of-the-lineup hitters, has caused the Dodgers to struggle offensively.
“I think that part of it is personnel...And part of it is, you just got to capitalize when we get opportunities, and try to play perfect baseball. That’s the goal. But I do think the All-Star break is coming at the optimum time.”- Dave Roberts, via The New York Times
The Dodgers have six players representing the National League All-Star team, the second-most for any MLB team behind the Phillies. Betts, Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith were named to the team. Shohei Ohtani was voted in as the starting designated hitter.
The rest of the team will get a few days off while the others play in the All-Star game on July 15.
The All-Star break may be the reset period the Dodgers need before heading into the postseason.