Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Might Only Miss One Start
Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow might only miss one start. While in Texas, speaking to reporters in advance of the first All-Star game of his career, Glasnow noted that he has been throwing and expects to be activated from the 15-day IL when he is eligible this weekend.
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times shared via Twitter/X.
Glansow was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to July 6 after experiencing some back tightness over the weekend. The right-handed pitcher has only missed one start this season, and it appears that will remain the case. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects Glasnow back in the rotation after the All-Star break, and it looks like that is what will happen.
Glasnow can be activated Sunday, when the Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox.
The 31-year-old has been lights out for the Dodgers in his first year back home. In 18 starts, he's recorded a 3.47 ERA, 115 ERA+, a National League-leading 143 strikeouts, and a 0.93 WHIP in 109 innings with an 8-5 record.
This isn't Glasnow's first time landing in the IL, as this recent stint marks the fifth time in his seven-year MLB career. Glasnow has had arm issues in the past and has been limited in most of his time in the big leagues. His career high for innings pitched in a single season is 155.1 in 2017, which he split between the Pittsburgh Pirates and their top minor league affiliate.
So far in 2024, Glasnow has thrown a team-leading 109 innings.
Glasnow has been one of the best pitchers in the league this season. The Dodgers, who have already been decimated by injuries, need him back desperately, and that should be the case next week.