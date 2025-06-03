Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Surprising Admission Regarding Aaron Judge Home Run
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts admitted he was in awe during New York Yankees MVP Aaron Judge's second home run trot of the day in their 18-2 win over the Bronx Bombers on Saturday.
Judge hit his first home run of the day off of Landon Knack to make the score 10-1 in the fourth inning, then struck again in the eighth with a second solo blast off of Chris Stratton.
More news: Dodgers Could Get Massive Pitching Reinforcement Off 60-Day IL Soon
“It was more disbelief, and I felt OK with it," Roberts said. “Apologies to Stratton, but I like superstars, so I was OK giving up a solo homer right there to watch him.
“It’s really incredible. The batting average. I can appreciate the slug. I can appreciate the on-base. But the batting average for a right-handed hitter, that’s something that really stands out to me. You just don’t see that."
Judge is following up his MVP 2024 season with another fantastic showing. He currently leads MLB in hits, batting average, on base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS and OPS+. He also leads the American League in runs scored.
The Dodgers got the last laugh as far as the series goes, as they took two of three from the Yankees at home. In addition to their 18-2 rout on Saturday, they took the first game of the series in comeback fashion, scoring six unanswered runs to end the game.
Judge wasn't the only MVP to show up during the series, as Shohei Ohtani capped off his explosive month of May with a two home run game in the series opener. He hit 15 home runs throughout the month, driving home 27 runs in the process.
More news: Dodgers Have Concerning Update on Mookie Betts Injury
Roberts and the Dodgers will continue their tour against the league's stars in their next series against the New York Mets, where they will run into 2024 World Series foe Juan Soto. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.