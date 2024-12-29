Dodgers' Dave Roberts Ready to Name Shohei Ohtani The 2025 NL MVP Winner
When the Los Angeles Dodgers brought Shohei Ohtani across town on a blockbuster contract, they knew they were getting a superstar but they didn't know at the time that his performance on the field would rewrite Major League Baseball's history books.
Ohtani became the first the player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases. He also won his third Most Valuable Player award, first in the National League.
The Japanese star is expected to return to the pitching mound in 2025 after serving as the designated hitter in 2024 because of Tommy John surgery. Manager Dave Roberts predicts that between his dominant offensive production and adding pitching to his repertoire, 2025 should result in another MVP award.
“It’s almost like right now you can lock in the Most Valuable Player in the National League award because no one has that ability or talent,” Roberts told the Associated Press in an exclusive interview.
“I’m just excited to see what ’25 has for Shohei Ohtani.”
Roberts was already familiar with the type of ballplayer Ohtani was from watching him with the Los Angeles Angels, but being around him exposed Roberts to a different side of the superstar.
“I really do believe that as good of a ballplayer as he is, he’s a much better person. He’s very kind, considerate, he cares,” Roberts told the AP. “I’m just proud of any fame or glory or award that he receives because he just does it in such a respectful and humble way.”
Ohtani never let the spotlight get too bright. He absorbed it and performed as if no one was watching.
“His ability to make each and every day go at his pace ... the game, the day never speeds up on him,” said Stephen Nelson, one of the play-by-play announcers for the Dodgers. “We hear that cliche in sports all the time, ‘Oh, you’ve gotta slow the game down.’ It is always going at Shohei’s pace. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t struggle. That doesn't mean he can’t go 0-for or strike out. But he’s never over his skis. He’s never off the rails.
“He has been in command of his life going back to when he was a child and a teen, and that’s true to this day. His compartmentalization is better than anybody ever.”
If Roberts' prediction is correct then the Dodgers and their fans are in for another exciting season in 2025.