Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Performance Will Dictate Playing Time as September Looms
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relayed a strong message regarding playing time as the postseason nears.
The Dodgers spent record money during free agency over the winter, keeping the team's own free agents who played a role in the 2024 World Series win and improving some of the team's weaknesses.
Most of the team's additions came to the pitching staff, adding Blake Snell to the rotation and several key relievers.
More news: Dodgers Could 'Absolutely' Use Shohei Ohtani Out of Bullpen in Playoffs, Says LA Coach
The front office showed commitment to defending the title, and the organization spent like it, but as the regular season winds down, the true test for the 2025 Dodgers is coming.
Roberts, in preparation for the playoffs, made it clear that the upcoming games will be key in his decision-making regarding lineups.
“As you start kind of getting into September, you’ve got to figure out the guys that you’re going to go with,” Roberts said.
“I think it’s just up to the guys that are in there that day to go out there and perform.”
More news: Dave Roberts Expects Dodgers to Ride One Key Position Group to World Series
The Dodgers face plenty of tough lineup decisions ahead, mainly in the batting order. The Dodgers' outfield has been inconsistent, struggling in different facets of the game.
Teoscar Hernandez has performed poorly in right field, and considering that Shohei Ohtani is taking up the DH spot, Hernandez needs to play either right or left during the playoffs if they want his bat.
Michael Conforto has struggled in left field and can't hit the ball consistently this season. The Dodgers could move Mookie Betts from shortstop to right field, move Hernandez to left field, and use Conforto as a pinch-hitter.
It would be a drastic move considering how much money was invested into Conforto, but if Roberts' comments are taken at face value and if he continues to struggle, he may end up riding the pine come October.
One position that the Dodgers do not have to worry about is their pitching staff, which is getting healthy and is performing well overall.
“Things have certainly stabilized on the pitching side, certainly the starting pitching. It certainly gives us options,” Roberts said.
“Like I said a couple weeks ago, I think we’re going to go as far as our starting pitching takes us. To have guys kind of in line, throwing the baseball well, I feel good about it.”
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.