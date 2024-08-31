Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals Plan In Wake of Clayton Kershaw Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers got a scare on Friday night as starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw left the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning. He left with what the team has called "left big toe pain" and the collection of players in Dodger Blue held their breath.
Kershaw just returned to Los Angeles after missing the majority of the season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. He has pitched well since his return so any injury issues would be concerning for an already depleted starting rotation.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a plan for what the team will do with Kershaw after this latest injury. He said that Kershaw is dealing with a bone spur on his toe and that a trip to the injured list is possible.
Kershaw has been dealing with this on and off for years. But it started to act up in the first inning against Arizona. Roberts spoke after the game ended.
"It's a bone spur. It's obviously not good. There's swelling. There's pain. He's doing everything he can to kind of get through. Some starts it feels fine and it's not impending. Today it certainly was. He just - he had nothing. No legs today obviously. Then you start worry about how it could affect his arm."
After the game, Kershaw commented on the injury. He seemed frustrated by what had happened but more so about having the team rely on the bullpen to inch out the victory.
"I just couldn’t really push off. It’s frustrating when everything seems to be feeling great. But no matter what I did I couldn’t find a comfortable way to push off on my toe. It’s super frustrating obviously to put the team in a really tough spot, having the bullpen cover eight innings."
If Kershaw is forced to miss much time, it could hurt the Dodgers down the stretch of the season. Los Angeles has already lost multiple pitchers to injury this year and they were relying on Kershaw for the stretch run.
They only have a slim lead in the National Lead West division so any missed time hurts their chances of claiming the division. Kershaw has been a valuable member of this team since his return and the hope is that he and the team dodged a major bullet with this injury.