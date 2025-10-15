Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Reveals Reasoning for Controversial Blake Snell Decision
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained his reasoning for pulling ace Blake Snell after the eighth inning rather than allowing him to complete his shutout.
During Game 1 of the NLCS, Snell pitched a total gem, allowing zero runs, one hit and zero walks while putting up 10 strikeouts.
It was a special performance from Snell on Monday night at American Family Field, totally dominating the Milwaukee Brewers mainly with his filthy changeup.
"I pitch off of what they're telling me," Snell said after the game. "So I just felt like they were really aggressive to a certain pitch, and it seemed to be that way.
"So I threw differently. But the next time I face them, if they're more aggressive to other things, then I'll throw the fastball more."
Snell was sitting at 103 pitches after a smooth eighth inning, but he did not get the chance to finish the game; instead, Roberts brought in closer Roki Sasaki, who had been lights out in the playoffs.
After the game, he walked reporters through his thought process on pulling Blake Snell.
"I thought it was a tough one for me. Hadn’t been in the ninth inning, eight ups, potentially going on regular his next outing. I thought it was 50/50," Roberts said.
"Roki has been throwing the baseball really well. Have a two-run lead. I felt good with Roki there."
Sasaki struggled in the postseason for the first time this season, as he allowed a hit and walked two batters, which resulted in one earned run.
Roberts took Sasaki out with only two outs in the ninth inning and two runners on base for right-hander Blake Treinen.
After Treinen walked the first batter he faced, the bases were loaded, but he managed to strike out the final hitter to end the game.
Snell has been outstanding throughout the playoffs. His extended outings have helped the Dodgers avoid overusing their unreliable bullpen, instead depending on their starter to pitch deep into games.
"This is as good as I can remember in the postseason, against a very gritty team," Roberts said regarding Snell's outing.
"... You're not going to see too many performances like that, certainly in the postseason. This was pretty special."
For what it's worth, Roberts didn't make the same decison on Tuesday night. He allowed Yoshinobu Yamamoto to pitch a complete nine innings, finishing the game with 111 pitches.
