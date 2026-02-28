Blake Snell's Plan for Remainder of Spring Training

Blake Snell reported to Spring Training expecting to fall behind other Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitchers because of having his offseason throwing program delayed.

That stemmed from left shoulder inflammation returning during the World Series, and a more reflective Snell said at DodgerFest he planned to have a new approach this spring after likely pressing the issue last year.

Snell expressed optimism being part of the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation was going to be feasible even on the more deliberate schedule, but that has effectively been ruled out.

Blake Snell's status for Opening Day

Snell remains limited to playing catch from flat ground and still needs to stretch out to 120 feet and 180 feet before progressing to work off the mound.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the odds of the left-hander being in the Opening Day rotation are "probably zero." Roberts added Snell is not expected to pitch in a Cactus League game this year.

Despite that outlook, the Dodgers do anticipate Snell advancing to throwing off a mound before the team breaks camp in late March. Assuming that holds true, the 33-year-old conceivably could start a rehab assignment in April and join the Dodgers the following month or in early June.

Considering Snell encountered multiple setbacks and missed four months last season because of left shoulder inflammation, the Dodgers are going to err on the side of caution and not rush a return this year.

Snell threw just 61.1 innings last year, his fewest in a full season.

Dodgers starting rotation outlook

As it currently stands, the only clear locks for the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation are Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani. Roki Sasaki will be part of the group as well, assuming his spring is not only full of struggles.

Emmet Sheehan could quickly work his way back into the picture by continuing to make up for some time lost when he fell under the weather. Sheehan faced batters for the first time this spring on March 23 and threw a bullpen session Friday.

Roberts said Sheehan should soon pitch in a Cactus League game. Even with the assumption the right-hander is part of the rotation, the Dodgers still need one more starter because of Snell's expected absence.

That could amount to an opportunity for the likes of Justin Wrobleski, Gavin Stone or River Ryan. Each of the three are being stretched out so far in the event they are needed to start games.