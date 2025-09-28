Dodgers Have Made Decision on Clayton Kershaw’s Status for Wild Card Series
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will not be on the Dodgers' roster during the Wild Card series.
Kershaw is set to make a regular start on Sunday, the final day of the regular season, and wouldn't be able to pitch any of the three games during the Wild Card series on five days of rest or more. The veteran left-hander announced his retirement after the 2025 season Sept. 18, meaning this will be his last chance at making a run in October.
Though he won't feature in the Wild Card series, Roberts said Kershaw would be available for the NLDS should the Dodgers make it that far. The manager has been adamant towards the end of the season about Kershaw's inclusion on the postseason roster.
“Ultimately I don’t have the final say; it’s kind of a collection of conversations,” Roberts said. “But I just think that the person, the experience, and whatever role that he’s willing to take on is a positive. I don’t know what role … I still feel that there’s a role for him, a spot for him.”
More news: Padres Star Praises Dodger Stadium Environment Ahead of Postseason
The former MVP has taken on a new role towards the end of the season, as he came into Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks as a reliever and could join the struggling Dodgers bullpen for the postseason. His relief appearance was just the fourth time he had ever come out of the bullpen in the regular season, and the first time since 2019 he had done so.Kershaw has been solid all season, posting a 3.52 ERA through 22 appearances.
The southpaw has 77 strikeouts this season, which pushed him past the 3,000 mark for his career. He had a strong outing in relief on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning in a high-leverage situation.The Dodgers have been resting their players against the Seattle Mariners in their final series of the season, and will be nearly full strength heading into the Wild Card series against either the New York Mets or Cincinnati Reds.
More news: Dodgers Veteran Reveals What He Wants to Do After Retirement
Kershaw's final regular season start comes on Sunday against the Mariners at 12:10 p.m. PT. The Dodgers will get a day of rest before heading into the Wild Card series, which begins on Tuesday.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.