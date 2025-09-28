Who Are Dodgers Playing in Wild Card Round?
The Los Angeles Dodgers earned the third seed in the National League playoffs on Thursday after winning the NL West.
The Dodgers will have home-field advantage in the Wild Card round when they face the Cincinnati Reds.
The Reds finished 83-79 on the season after losing their final game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers took care of business on Sunday, beating the Seattle Mariners in their final regular season game.
Fortunately for the Reds, the New York Mets also lost on Sunday, costing them the chance to secure the final spot in the NL playoff picture.
More news: Padres Star Praises Dodger Stadium Environment Ahead of Postseason
The starting rotation for Los Angeles is likely to include Shohei Ohtani, Blake Snell, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, though the exact order has not been announced yet.
Clayton Kershaw didn't make the roster for the Wild Card round but will be involved if the Dodgers reach the NLDS.
Max Muncy and Tommy Edman, both of whom have faced injuries, should be ready for Tuesday's series opener against the Reds.
Will Smith's status is uncertain for the first round, but he did participate in batting practice and could return from his hand injury against the Reds or possibly in the NLDS.
More news: Dodgers Veteran Reveals What He Wants to Do After Retirement
How have the Dodgers played against the Reds?
Over the 2025 season, the Dodgers are 5-1 against the Reds. They swept the Reds in late August at Dodger Stadium and lost their only game on the road at Great American Ball Park.
Los Angeles is betting .264/.345/.433 against the Reds, hitting seven home runs and 53 hits in total.
First pitch for Game 1 of the wild card is at 6:08 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.