Dodgers Get Lone 'A+' Grade for Offseason Work by MLB Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers were the only team to receive an 'A+' grade for the offseason by MLB insider Bob Nightengale. The only other teams to receive a grade even close to the Dodgers were the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox, both of which earned an 'A-'.
"They didn’t sign Juan Soto, because they didn’t need Juan Soto," Nightengale wrote. "Instead, they signed absolutely everyone else they desired and wound up with nine legitimate starters (adding Rōki Sasaki and Blake Snell) and four potential closers (adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates). They are so rich in talent that they can afford an injury to anyone, even Shohei Ohtani."
Just a few seasons ago, the Dodgers had been labeled as choke artists with a tattered postseason reputation. The Dodgers have had mind-boggling lineups before, and the 2024 season was no different. The top of the order consisted of three former MVPs in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman, but there was still doubt the Dodgers had a winning roster.
Entering October, the Dodgers' biggest weakness was the pitching staff. L.A. was left with three starting pitchers and an overworked bullpen to get through the postseason.
The rest, as they say, is history.
The offseason proved the Dodgers front office did not want history to repeat itself, and the reigning World Series champions aggressively hit the free agent market. After signing some of the best pitching talent in baseball, the narrative has quickly changed from the Dodgers being perennial chokers to the Dodgers ruining baseball.
Nonetheless, team president Stan Kasten explained why the Dodgers have done no such thing in their valiant efforts to improve a championship roster this winter.
“O the entertainment side, which is what we are, it’s really good when there is one team beloved by their fans, who come out in record numbers, leading all of baseball in attendance, while that same team can be hated and lead baseball in road attendance. That’s a win-win for baseball," Kasten said.
“And this is also really contributing to the enhanced globalization of central baseball around the world. So it’s a win-win-win. This is really good for baseball. I have no question about it.”
And so, the Dodgers enter the 2025 season with one of the most dangerous rosters in the history of baseball. But the real test for the defending World Series champions lies in October.
