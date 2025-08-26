Dodgers' Dave Roberts Talks Shohei Ohtani Trolling Padres Fan
Shohei Ohtani was 0-for-10 ahead of his final at-bat in the last regular season series against the San Diego Padres this weekend.
The Padres had won back-to-back games to open their home series. One fan sitting right next to the visitor’s dugout at Petco Park made sure to constantly remind Ohtani of his poor performance at the plate throughout the series.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the fan was heckling Ohtani the entire game.
But that all changed when Ohtani stepped to the plate in the top of the ninth inning. He blasted a 409-foot solo home run to right center field off reliever Yuki Matsui to score the eighth and final run of the game.
It was not a game-winning hit or even a necessary insurance run, as the Dodgers were already leading by five runs before the at-bat. But it was a way for Ohtani to silence the Padres’ fan.
Ohtani rounded the bases and before heading back to the dugout, gave that fan a high-five.
“Very annoying as he’s in my right ear the entire game,” Roberts said about the fan. “It was out of character from Shohei. He was wearing him out the whole game. So it was good to see Shohei initiate a high-five from him. That was great. That was fun. It was good for Shohei to show his personality.”
Ohtani is known to be a respectful and non-confrontational player. When he was hit by two pitches in the last series against the Padres, Ohtani calmed down his team to avoid an argument between the teams.
When an umpire declared third baseman Manny Machado did not swing on a pitch that would have prevented him from hitting an RBI off Ohtani in his pitching debut, Ohtani laughed it off with Machado at third base later in the game.
The Dodgers and Padres rivalry has grown every season and is much more intense this season with the NL West title on the line.
But Ohtani has kept his fun and respectful energy throughout the season and showed it once again with his playful interaction with the Padres’ fan.
The Dodgers managed to escape the series in first place but the division race will continue until the final pitch of the regular season.
