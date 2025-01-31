Dodgers Designate Standout Pitcher for Assignment in Shocking Move
There was speculation the Los Angeles Dodgers would be making a trade soon after the signing of reliever Kirby Yates. Instead, the Dodgers chose to designate reliever Ryan Brasier for assignment Thursday evening in a shocking move.
MLB insider Robert Murray was the first to report the news. Brasier had emerged as a potential trade candidate after the Dodgers inked a deal with Yates; however, it appears the team go no traction going that route.
Brasier was a crucial arm in the Dodgers' bullpen on the team's World Series run. Just three months later, the Dodgers have 10 days to find a trade partner for Brasier.
In a corresponding move, the Dodgers made the signing of Yates officially official as a spot on the 40-man roster was cleared. Yates is considered one of the top relievers in this winter's free agent class. He formerly played for the Texas Rangers where he produced a 1.17 ERA across 61 appearances.
Brasier signed a two-year contract with the Dodgers last offseason. He joined the Dodgers in the middle of the 2023 season after being cut by the Boston Red Sox. Heading into the 2025 season, he is considered a valuable asset to any team's bullpen.
The veteran is owed $4.5 million this season and enters his final year of team control. He dealt with multiple injuries last season, appearing in just 29 games, but produced a 3.54 ERA in 2024.