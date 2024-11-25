Dodgers Discussing Contract Extension With Key Postseason Contributor: Report
At the beginning of August, the Los Angeles Dodgers had just traded for utility player Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals. They knew he was a talented player that could be utilized at multiple positions, but he had yet to play during the 2024 season as he recovered from offseason wrist surgery. The Dodgers knew Edman would get to play, but they could not have anticipated the impact he was going to have on the team's World Series championship.
Just months after he ended up making his Dodgers and season debut on Aug. 19, the Dodgers reportedly have reportedly held preliminary contract extension talks with Edman's team, per Jon Morosi of MLB.com.
Edman, who is currently set to become a free agent following the 2025 season, is already meriting a potential extension this offseason.
The Dodgers have multiple significant players to make decisions on this offseason, including whether to re-sign free agents like Teoscar Hernández and Jack Flaherty. Now, extension talks for Edman are getting added to the mix.
Edman showed his value to the Dodgers during his brief time with the team. During 37 games for the Dodgers in the regular season, Edman hit .237 with six home runs and 20 RBIs. Defensively, Edman filled in for the Dodgers at multiple positions as the team needed because of injuries. He particularly is strong at shortstop, a position the Dodgers needed a permanent solution all season before he came in.
Ultimately, what likely cemented the team's interest in an extension for Edman was his postseason play. During the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets, Edman recorded incredible numbers as he finished the series with 11 hits, five runs, three doubles, one home run, and 11 RBIs, including a home run during the Game 6 series clinching victory.
Overall, Edman slashed .328/.354/.508 with 20 hits, 12 runs, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and five stolen bases during the postseason as helped the Dodgers win their eighth World Series. He was named the NLCS MVP, and has established himself as a critical part of the team's success.