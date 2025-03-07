Dodgers 'Don't Know' When Shohei Ohtani Will Pitch This Season, Says Manager
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the greatest player in Major League Baseball in Shohei Ohtani, but his return to two-way status is a challenging process.
Ohtani amazed the baseball world with his performance in 2024, his first year with the Dodgers.
Ohtani had one of the most dominant offensive seasons ever, as he set career-highs in home runs, hits, runs scored, runs batted in, doubles, and stolen bases, and opened the 50 home run, 50 stolen base club, recording a total of 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases.
The Dodgers superstar capped off the 2024 campaign with a World Series ring and was named the unanimous National League MVP.
However, Ohtani hopes to return to two-way status in 2025. The Dodgers have navigated the transition eloquently, but the process still has its challenges.
Manager Dave Roberts confessed the Dodgers don't have a specific timeline for Ohtani's two-way debut. Ohtani has thrown multiple bullpen sessions at Camelback Ranch, but will not face live hitters this spring.
“I just feel, and we all feel, (that we’re) just trying to make it a broad time to return,” Roberts said, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “We just don’t know. And so I think that when he’s ready, when the process, the progression, as it’s going on, we’ll know. But I don’t want to put any kind of expectation on you guys, or Shohei.”
Ohtani sparked a buzz with his return to the mound during spring training, especially since he has been practicing with a full windup throughout his bullpen sessions. The Dodgers superstar said his plan is to implement the windup when he’s pitching in games this season.
“That’s my plan,” he said. “With increasing the intensity, I do want to see how the body responds, how I respond to it. As of now, that’s the plan.”
While Ohtani works on returning to two-way status, he will still be the Dodgers' leadoff hitter to open the season. Because he will be the team's designated hitter in 2025, the Dodgers can't send him on a minor-league rehab assignment to ramp up on the pitching side.
It's certainly a unique situation for the Dodgers, but as the season begins, Ohtani's timeline to return to the mound should become clear.
