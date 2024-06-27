Dodgers' Evan Phillips Rates His Favorite MLB Bullpens
Dodgers closer Evan Phillips finds himself warming up in bullpens all across the country. He shared his favorite MLB bullpens with the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast:
1. Coors Field, Colorado: The home of the Colorado Rockies provides a landscape decoration behind the center field wall that represents the Rockie Mountains. It includes a waterfall, fountains, and pine trees.
“To see a little bit of a waterfall, there’s a nice water feature in the background, it’s definitely unique.”- Evan Phillips, via Baseball Isn't Boring
2. Dodger Stadium: Phillips has become familiar with the Dodgers’ bullpen over the years. Located behind right field, his home stadium bullpen allows for relievers to observe the game as they prepare.
“Honestly, I do love the way we look straight in at the game while we’re warming up. Our seating area’s fine.”- Evan Phillips, via Baseball Isn't Boring
3. Truist Park, Atlanta: The Atlanta Braves’ home stadium bullpen features two warm-up zones, including an indoor area that helps pitchers manage Georgia’s humid weather.
“They have an indoor area and an outdoor area where you warm up. There’s a place we can get inside to activate a little bit, stretch, whatever you do, plus get in some cool air if you need to escape the humidity. New York’s the same way.”- Evan Phillips via Baseball Isn't Boring
4. Rogers Centre, Toronto: The only stadium located outside of the United States, the Toronto Blue Jays’ home bullpen offers a clear view of the game for relievers.
“Major upgrades in Toronto. One of the best views in baseball. You’re on top of the fence. That’s one of the best things in baseball; we have a clear line of sight on the game without any obstruction.”- Evan Phillips, via Baseball Isn't Boring
5. Petco Park, San Diego: The bullpen at the home stadium of the San Diego Padres allows relievers to scout other pitchers as they warm up.
“It’s like you’re watching the game on TV because you’re right behind the pitcher. If a rigthy’s throwing you can see pitch shapes. You have an idea what pitch is coming. … We can see what we need to see. The weather there’s always nice, that’s always a nice plus.”- Evan Phillips, via Baseball Isn't Boring
Phillips also mentioned the Chicago Cubs' bullpen, noting that there’s no fan interaction and a perfect temperature when warming up inside. It's a nice setting — but a dramatic transition when going outside if the weather is extreme and the fans are loud.