Dodgers Expected to Bring Back $10 Million All-Star This Offseason, Says Insider
With a little under a month left of regular season action for the Los Angeles Dodgers, plus however long October lasts for LA, with aspirations of a deep postseason push, it is always worth looking towards what the team will look like next season.
Amid the constant injuries and slumps from the pitching roster to the heart of the order, there is a Dodgers All-Star that has a $10 million team option at the end of the year and is expected to have his deal picked up in 2026 according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Third baseman Max Muncy started the year off with some clear struggles.
Through Muncy's first 28 games of the year, he was batting just .180 with an OPS of .531. Just as shockingly, he had yet to slug a home run. After being diagnosed with astigmatism in his right eye, Muncy started wearing glasses to correct this.
In his first game with the new frames, Muncy hit a home run. Since that fateful day, the All-Star has been hitting .295/.430/.611 with an OPS of 1.040.
Muncy is doing so much more than solving an early slump, but has proven to be a pivotal piece in the defending champions' quest for another title.
The deal to potentially bring him back was one that received a fair amount of attention earlier in the season, and especially with veterans Austin Barnes and Chris Taylor parting ways with the team due to their lack of production as the season went on, Muncy likely would have been treated the same if things never changed.
Although currently on the injured list, there was previous fear that Muncy would be out for the rest of the season in early July.
After a scary collision with a baserunner attempting to steal third, Muncy's leg bent at an awkward angle, leaving many to believe he would be out indefinitely. Luckily, Muncy would be back after about a month of missed time.
In the eight games he returned to the diamond for, he picked up exactly where he left off, batting .348 with an absurd 1.401 OPS in that span, but has been out for the past three weeks with an oblique injury.
When he is able to return for LA, he will hope to keep providing reasons as to why the Dodgers should pick up his $10 million option.
