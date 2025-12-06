Dodgers Looking for Outfielder on Trade Block, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers have yet to make much traction in free agency so far this offseason.

Infielder Miguel Rojas, the team's only signing thus far, is a fan favorite and proved in the World Series that he's still capable of making game-winning plays at age 36. However, the Dodgers' major holes in the roster appear in the outfield and in the bullpen.

The Dodgers seem to have focused on adding relief pitchers in free agency, making competitive offers to pitchers Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Helsleey and Devin Williams — who all signed short-term contracts with different teams.

There are still free agent relievers who could make an impact on the Dodger bullpen, such as Robert Suarez, Pete Fairbanks and Edwin Diaz but it is unclear how competitive the Dodgers are expected to be in courting each pitcher.

According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Katie Woo, the Dodgers seem as though they will not pursue any free agent outfielders — including Kyle Tucker, who is expected to be seeking a contract outside of the Dodgers' capabilities with an already costly roster. There is a chance, however, that the Dodgers pursue Cody Bellinger, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Los Angeles and has reportedly expressed an interest in returning.

The Dodgers are most likely set to acquire any outfield additions via trade, adding an extra layer of importance to the upcoming Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday in Orlando.

Some names that the Dodgers could be interested in, according to The Athletic, are Cleveland Guardians Steven Kwan and St. Louis Cardinals Brendan Donovan. The Dodgers inquired about both players at the July trade deadline, but any traction on a deal ultimately fell through.

With the Cardinals beginning a rebuild, however, Donovan or fellow outfielder Lars Nootbaar are on the trading block, although the asking price on Donovan is reportedly high.

Boston Red Sox outfielders Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton were named by The Athletic as additional players the Dodgers could pursue in the trade market.

The Winter Meetings will provide valuable insight into just how aggressive the Dodgers want to be in both free agency and the trade market, as team executives and player agents will all travel to Orlando, with plenty of intriguing headlines regarding some of baseball's best to follow.

