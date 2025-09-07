Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Tanner Scott Gets Honest, Ex-Dodger Manager Passes Away
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost, 4-3, against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, a devastating loss considering the Dodgers were up 3-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a no-hitter with one batter to go, Jackson Holiday. The Japanese ace gave up a home run to Holiday, leading to him getting pulled from the game.
Blake Treinen came in for relief, gave up another run, and then loaded the bases, when Tanner Scott came in and allowed the walk-off, two-run single that ended the game.
Scott has struggled this season as the team's closer. He is well aware of his lackluster performances and got brutally honest about it when talking to the media.
In other news, the Dodgers made a roster move which brought catcher Chuckie Robinson up to the major league roster amid Dalton Rushing's IL stint.
Finally, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Davey Johnson passed away at the age of 82 on Friday. He spent 29 years as a skipper in the clubhouse, a faithful servant to the sport of baseball.
Here's all the latest Dodgers news and stories
