Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Tanner Scott Gets Honest, Ex-Dodger Manager Passes Away

Nelson Espinal

Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) delivers to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Tanner Scott (66) delivers to the plate against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost, 4-3, against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, a devastating loss considering the Dodgers were up 3-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a no-hitter with one batter to go, Jackson Holiday. The Japanese ace gave up a home run to Holiday, leading to him getting pulled from the game.

Blake Treinen came in for relief, gave up another run, and then loaded the bases, when Tanner Scott came in and allowed the walk-off, two-run single that ended the game.

Scott has struggled this season as the team's closer. He is well aware of his lackluster performances and got brutally honest about it when talking to the media.

In other news, the Dodgers made a roster move which brought catcher Chuckie Robinson up to the major league roster amid Dalton Rushing's IL stint.

Finally, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Davey Johnson passed away at the age of 82 on Friday. He spent 29 years as a skipper in the clubhouse, a faithful servant to the sport of baseball.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Tanner Scott Doesn't Mince Words Regarding His Brutal Season

Former Dodgers Manager Passes Away at 82

Phillies GM Wants to Avoid Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw in Playoffs

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Reveals What He Wants to See Out of Rookie Amid Struggles

Why the Dodgers' Latest Call Up is Bad News For LA

Ex-Dodgers Pitcher Cut Again With Highest ERA Since 1890

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News