Dodgers Set to Be Aggressive in One Key Area This Offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers have plenty of areas to improve in the offseason, but the issue that stands out the most is their bullpen.

The Dodgers' bullpen had the 10th worst reliever ERA in MLB last season, posting a mark of 4.27, and have a clear need for some high-leverage arms in the winter. ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported the Dodgers would be "aggressive" in pursuing a reliever.

"The Dodgers' bullpen was a disaster last year, so much so that they rode all four of their postseason starting pitchers to a win in Game 7 of the World Series," Gonzalez wrote. "When asked about acquiring a set, established closer in particular, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said: 'I don't think it's a need, but it could be a 'nice to have' if that's how it plays out.' The expectation is that they will ultimately come away with one, either via trade or through free agency. "

The Dodgers tried to bring in a closer after the 2024 season with Tanner Scott, but the left-hander underperformed during the regular season and lost his regular spot come the end of the season.

Scott had a 4.74 ERA through 61 appearances last season, nearly tripling his 1.75 ERA from just a year earlier. He had 33 save opportunities last season and converted just 23 of them. He had never blown double-digit save opportunities in a single season before.

Luckily for the Dodgers, there are several high-end closers on the free agency market this offseason, with pitchers like Edwin Diaz and Robert Suarez towards the top of the food chain.

Diaz made his first All-Star appearance since returning from a season-long injury in 2024, and returned to the form fans were used to seeing out of him. He had a 1.63 ERA through his 62 appearances this season, and notched 28 saves over the course of the season.

Suarez made his second consecutive All-Star Game in 2025, and also recorded more than 35 saves for the second season running. He led the National League with 40 saves in 2025.

The Dodgers have plenty of options to pursue in free agency this season, and will look to further improve their lineup as they look to win another World Series in 2026.

