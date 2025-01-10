Dodgers Fan Favorite Wants to Finish Career Elsewhere
Walker Buehler's decision to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers and head east to Boston was a decision that he believe was best for his career.
The veteran right-hander who clinched the World Series for the Dodgers recording the final three outs of Game 5 against the New York Yankees is now hoping to finish his career in a Red Sox uniform and help the franchise climb back to the top of the American League East.
“Hopefully, I bring some value this year and get to play the rest of my career in Boston,” he said during his introduction via Zoom.
Buehler entered free agency this winter after nearly two years away from the game due to Tommy John surgery. His return to the mound in 2024 was a struggle, to say the least. During the regular season, he posted a 5.38 ERA across 16 starts for Los Angeles.
However, he regained value in the postseason with 10 consecutive scoreless innings, including a perfect ninth inning to close out the World Series.
His roller coast of a season prevented him from seeing a long-term deal slide across the table resulting in a one-year, prove-it deal with the Red Sox that will pay him $21.05 million.
“When you’re a rookie, you think free agency is going to be 30 teams calling and telling you exactly what they think and giving you an offer every day and raising that offer every other day and whatnot. But, that’s just not the way it goes,” Buehler said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters. “There’s a lot of talented players in this year’s class and I understand that.
“Also, there’s some different ways to look at my situation that our team (or agents) and I looked at. Do we do a multi-year (deal)? Do we do a one-year (deal)? Do we go somewhere we really want to? Do we go somewhere and try and help build it? For me, the one year in Boston and joining a winning franchise and a historical franchise and a team that has a real chance to win, I think, was the best option.”
Buehler will now be viewed as a veteran in the starting rotation alongside Lucas Giolito. They will be the leaders of a group that is projected to include Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, and Kutter Crawford, who are all 28 or younger.
"There’s a lot of young talent in Boston and a lot of major-league proven talent and a team that I think is ready and able to compete in the division and in the whole league," Buehler added. "I’m very excited.”