Dodgers Finally Reveal Pitching Plan for NLCS Games 3 and 4
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced his starters for Game 3 and 4 of the National League Championship Series.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow will take the mound in Game 3, while Shohei Ohtani will pitch Game 4, continuing the Dodgers' use of a four-man rotation.
The Dodgers used four starting pitchers in the NL Division Series, rolling out Glasnow for the series-clinching Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Roberts explained his line of thinking on the decision to push back Ohtani's start. The Japanese pitcher last pitched in Game 3 of the NLDS, but the team is instead going with Glasnow on normal rest — and opting to give Ohtani more.
“Shohei’s been fine with rest, potentially lines him up if we need a Game 7 out of the ’pen,”Roberts said. “Game 3, we feel that Tyler is on regular rest, so it kind of lines him up as well.”
Ohtani has made one start in the 2025 playoffs, pitching six innings with three runs allowed, three hits, and a walk. He managed to strike out nine batters in that outing, showing his stuff still plays in October.
However, since he is also hitting full time, it makes sense that the Dodgers will want to manage his workload carefully to prevent injury.
It was already surprising that Ohtani did not take the ball for Game 1 or 2, as Roberts chose Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Blake Snell over his best player.
"I think it was just kind of Shohei's going to pitch one game this series," Roberts said on Sunday before the NLCS regarding the decision not to start Ohtani in the first two games.
"So it's one game and then you have two other guys that potentially can pitch on regular rest. So how do you get sort of your best pitchers the most innings in a potential seven-game series.
"So I expect a different output from Shohei on the offensive side this series. But, yeah, pushing him back was no bearing on the offensive performance."
Now that Ohtani has some clarity on when he will pitch, the slugger can focus on getting his bat going, which has been shockingly ice-cold this postseason.
