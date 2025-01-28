Dodgers Foundation, Owner Making Unbelievably Massive Donation to LA Fire Relief, Recovery
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced a major contribution towards rebuilding their city after the devastating wildfires that have wrecked Southern California this month.
Dodgers part owner Magic Johnson announced on Tuesday that owner Mark Walker, the Walter Family Foundation, and the Dodgers Foundation are going to contribute $100 million to wildfire recovery and rebuilding efforts.
California Governor Gavin Newsom entrusted Johnson, Walter, and Casey Wasserman to lead a new private-sector initiative called LA Rises.
“Los Angeles will rise again — stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever,” Newsom said Tuesday. “Just as California came together to fight the fires, we’ll work together to rebuild.”
“This is a time for bold action,” Johnson said in a statement. “We’re bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood — has a chance to rebuild and thrive. This isn’t just about recovery; it’s about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before.”
“The LA fires have wreaked havoc on LA’s neighborhoods,” Walter said in a statement. “It’s time for those with means to come forward and make a positive impact to build back better.”
Per Newsom's website, "LA Rises will marshal the full resources of the private sector, augmenting and amplifying local and state resources, to rebuild Altadena, Pasadena, the Pacific Palisades, and all impacted communities."
The Dodgers players are also keen on this cause and helping to rebuild the city. National League MVP Shohei Ohtani announced he was donating $500,000 to Los Angeles fire relief efforts.
World Series MVP Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, committed $300,000 to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Pasadena Fire Department, and the Salvation Army to help the cause.
Fan-favorite utility player Chris Taylor also announced his foundation would be raising money for fire relief.
“LA has been our home for the past 10-plus years,” the CT3 foundation wrote on Instagram. “We are devastated by the fires ravaging the city and are so grateful that our brave LAFD firefighters are giving it their all to protect us. Please, obey their safety warnings and take care. If you have the resources, consider donating. We love you LA, and we are praying for you. We will match donations up to $5,000!”