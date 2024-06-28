Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Eliminated In All-Star Balloting Update
There won't be a Los Angeles Dodger starting at first base for the National League at this 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game. Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper led the NL in balloting at the end of Phase 1, meaning he'll get the start at first base over Freeman and the rest of the NL candidates.
The only way Freeman can be selected as an All-Star would be if he is selected as a reserve. There is no first base category for Phase 2 because Harper automatically earned his starting assignment by leading his respective league with 3,277,920 votes.
However, Harper exited the Phillies' game on Thursday night with some type of leg injury and told reporters after the game that he's "never felt anything like this before." He is expected to have imaging done on Friday to determine the extent of the injury.
If Harper is ruled out for the Midsummer Classic, Freeman could get the start as he finished second in Phase 1 voting.
Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani both move on to the next round after accumulating the most votes at shortstop and designated hitter. Betts, however, will not participate because of his fractured hand. This will be his first All-Star Game as a shortstop after being a seven-time All-Star and four-time fan-elected starter in the outfield.
Ohtani is attempting to become the first player ever to claim four consecutive starting assignments at designated hitter. He also would be the second consecutive Los Angeles designated hitter to start for the NL, following J.D. Martinez in 2023.
Outfielder Teoscar Hernández finished third in the first round of voting. He was an All-Star with Toronto in 2021 and is trying to give the Dodgers a fan-elected starting outfielder for the fifth time in six All-Star Games.
Phase 2 voting, which is available exclusively online and via mobile devices at MLB.com/vote, all 30 Club websites, the MLB App, and the MLB Ballpark App, is open until 10 a.m. PT on Wednesday, July 3.