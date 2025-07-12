Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Reveals 2024 Moment That Still Makes Him Go Numb
Dodger fans don't need any help re-living Freddie Freeman's grand slam that ended Game 1 of the 2024 World Series.
MLB Network is here to help nonetheless. It will debut a new documentary, Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story, next Thursday at 5 p.m. PT. The 90-minute film profiles his gratitude for his family, resilience through hardship, and ongoing pursuit of greatness — and his fateful moment in the batter's box against New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes.
in an interview this week with MLB Network, he revealed that fans are not alone in their feelings about his series-altering swing.
“Watching it for the first time, even watching that 2-minute clip, my hands were sweating," Freeman said. "It’s stuff that you dream about as kids, of doing one day. To actually have that happen and succeed in that moment, still … my body’s kind of numb thinking about it.”
Freeman is hitting .299 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs going into the Dodgers' series opener in San Francisco on Friday. He leads all active players in runs (1,343), hits (2,358), doubles (531), RBIs (1,279) and total bases (4,012).
The Dodgers signed Freeman to a six-year, $162 million contract in 2022. He's under contract through 2027 at $27 million per season.
Freeman justified whatever happens for the duration of his contract with one fateful at-bat.
As he spoke to reporters inside Dodger Stadium after the Dodgers' 6-3 victory over the Yankees, chants of "Fred-die, Fred-die" rang out inside Chavez Ravine. The sold-out crowd knew it had just witnessed history.
After trying to play through a badly injured ankle for nearly a month prior to the game, Freeman said he could float around the bases.
Freeman sprained his right ankle in a late September game against the San Diego Padres, stepping awkwardly as he ran through first base. Unbeknownst to fans, Freeman was told at the time of the injury that he would need 4 to 6 weeks to recover.
Not only did Freeman miss just three games to end the 2024 regular season, he played all nine innings of the Dodgers' victory in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Oct. 5 — even stealing a base along the way.
The near-miraculous story of Freeman's journey from almost missing the postseason to hitting one of the most important home runs in franchise history is worth reliving nine months later.
