Dodgers Linked to All-Star Infielder in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked with big names all offseason, and ESPN's David Schoenfield added Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette into the mix, naming the All-Star as the player most likely to help LA three-peat.

Bichette had one of his best seasons to date in 2025, batting .311 through 139 games while also hitting 18 home runs and tallying 94 RBIs. Schoenfield believes Bichette checks all the boxes for the Dodgers, giving them answers for several of their glaring issues this offseason.

Firstly, Schoenfield listed the Dodgers' need for an upgrade at second base. While proficient with a bat, Bichette has been subpar defensively at shortstop, so a move to the other side of the infield could benefit him. The Dodgers ranked 24th in MLB in terms of OPS at second base, so Bichette would be a huge upgrade offensively at the position.

By moving Bichette to second, the Dodgers could also plug the holes they have in the outfield. Tommy Edman, the Dodgers' current second baseman, has plenty of experience in center field, and Andy Pages could move to a corner outfield spot, where he's better suited.

Schoenfield also pointed out the Dodgers' need for a high-average hitter, though this is a much smaller problem compared to the previous one. The Dodgers struggled for average in the postseason, but both Will Smith and Freddie Freeman were in the race for the NL batting title, and Shohei Ohtani has also hit for average very proficiently in the past.

Finally, signing Bichette would make the Dodgers much younger, an issue that is only becoming more prevalent with the club. The Dodgers had the third-oldest average age of any roster in 2025, and signing Bichette would prove to be beneficial in that regard.

Bichette won't be cheap, though, as Spotrac places his market value at an eight-year, $186.4 million contract. If any team can sign him, though, it's the Dodgers, who have proved they're willing to spend big money in order to remain at the top of the food chain in MLB.

