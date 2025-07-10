All-Star Outfielder Could Block Trade to Dodgers: Report
In June of last year, The Athletic polled MLB players on a number of questions, including this juicy prompt: "Which team would you sign with if contracts, state taxes and rosters were not a factor?"
The Dodgers polled third, behind only the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
It's not surprising Los Angeles is a popular destination among players. The Dodgers are well on their way to clinching a postseason berth for the 13th consecutive season, a streak that includes two World Series titles. The longest active run of success in Major League Baseball shows no signs of slowing down.
At least one player who will potentially be available at the July 31 trade deadline — and could help the Dodgers — apparently has some reservations about playing in L.A. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds has a limited no-trade clause that allows him to block a deal sending him to six teams annually. That list includes the Dodgers in 2025, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The Yankees, Mets, Blue Jays, Giants, and Padres are the other five teams on Reynolds' list, according to the report from Noah Hiles.
It's tempting to read into the obvious thread among the six teams — namely: they're all really good this year — and conclude that Reynolds is allergic to winning. More likely, the 30-year-old outfielder wanted to be able to pick his destination, knowing all of those clubs were among the possible suitors for his services amid another disappointing season in Pittsburgh.
The Pirates are well on their way to a seventh consecutive losing season. Reynolds, who debuted in 2019, has never played for a winning club.
There's a decent chance that will change this month. The Pirates are among few teams with little to no chance of making the postseason in what figures to be a rewarding market for teams committed to selling at the deadline.
Reynolds signed an eight-year, $106.75 million extension with the Pirates in April 2023. He's a two-time All-Star and a career .272/.346/.461 hitter (119 OPS+).
Pittsburgh would be selling low by trading Reynolds this month. He owns a .226/.291/.374 slash line, with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 87 games. Combined with his defense in right field, Reynolds has been worth -0.7 bWAR.
The Dodgers could still plug Reynolds into left field — his primary position the last two seasons — and call it an upgrade. Michael Conforto, 32, has been a -0.9 bWAR player in 78 games as the Dodgers' primary left fielder. He's slashing .175/.294/.306 while providing below-replacement-level defense according to Baseball Reference.
Cutting ties with Reynolds, a switch-hitter, would allow the Pirates to shed his salary obligations in exchange for Conforto's expiring $17 million contract, and perhaps rebuild around a younger outfield anchored by center fielder Oneil Cruz.
The Dodgers would likely have to pay down some of Conforto's salary, and/or part with a prospect or two, in any swap involving him and Reynolds. Perhaps more of an obstacle: Reynolds would have to agree to a trade to Los Angeles.
