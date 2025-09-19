Clayton Kershaw Sent Message to Dodgers Teammates Regarding Retirement
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement at the end of the 2025 season on Thursday, closing the curtain on a magnificent career.
Ahead of the announcement, however, AM 570 LA Sports' David Vassegh reports Kershaw made a group text notifying his Dodgers teammates that he would make his retirement plans public.
LA Times Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris reports Kershaw had informed a few of his teammates over the course of the season, but included the whole roster in the group text Thursday morning.
“I know it’s reality, but I still don’t that I believe it,” Muncy said. “For as long as I’ve been here, it’s been 22.”
Muncy has played eight seasons with the Dodgers, and is currently the Dodgers' longest-tenured position player.
Kershaw has been around much longer than Muncy, making his debut in 2008, 10 years before Muncy arrived and two years after the Dodgers selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft.
Since his debut, Kershaw has been a mainstay with the Dodgers, and will inevitably be immortalized in Cooperstown when he's eligible.
In his 18-season MLB career, Kershaw has won an MVP, three Cy Young awards, a Triple Crown, one Gold Glove, five ERA Titles and made 11 All-Star Games. He was also a part of both the 2020 and 2024 World Series teams.
The southpaw will make his final regular season start at Dodger Stadium on Friday, though will feature once more before the end of the season on the road. He will start against the San Francisco Giants, against whom he has played the most games in MLB.
Kershaw has a 2.54 ERA in his career, which leads all active MLB players with at least 1,000 innings pitched. He reached the 3,000 strikeouts milestone this season, becoming just the third active player to do so. He also leads active players with 15 shutouts and a 154 ERA+.
Dodgers owner Mark Walter released a statement following the announcement.
"On behalf of the Dodgers, I congratulate Clayton on a fabulous career and thank him for the many moments he gave to Dodger fans and baseball fans everywhere, as well as for his profound charitable endeavors," Walter said. "His is a truly legendary career, one that we know will lead to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame."
