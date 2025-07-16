Dodgers' Will Smith Showers Padres Superstar With Praise
Dodgers catcher Will Smith isn't afraid to throw a little shade the San Diego Padres' way.
In April 2024, the benches cleared during a tense game between the two National League West rivals. Dodgers reliever Gavin Stone threw inside with Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar at the plate, and Profar assumed some intent behind the pitch.
Initially aggrieved, Profar eventually recanted. Smith called Profar "kind of irrelevant" after the game, but he ultimately apologized too.
Smith, who started for the National League at the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, doesn't owe anyone an apology after his comments Monday regarding Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr.
"He’s giving 100 percent every time he goes out there, which is cool,” Smith said of Tatis, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“When he’s on, he’s better than anybody almost,” Smith continued. “Everybody is human here. We all have slumps. We all have years we’re not performing at our best. I don’t know his stats currently, but he deserves to be here.”
Tatis is slashing .269/.366/.451 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs in 94 games through Sunday. The 26-year-old has 21 stolen bases in 24 attempts, on pace for career highs in both categories.
Besides his sterling offensive numbers, Tatis added a Gold and Platinum Glove in 2023 after shifting to right field, and picked up his third All‑Star nod in 2025 on the strength of his all-around excellence.
For his part, Tatis has done some of his best hitting against the Dodgers. (Just don't ask him how he feels about playing at Dodger Stadium.) His 19 career home runs and 38 RBIs against the Dodgers are the second-most of each against any opposing team.
Tatis, who was chosen as a reserve by the players' vote, made his third appearance on the NL All-Star roster Tuesday.
It's the last time Tatis and Smith will be teammates for a while. The Dodgers and Padres play each other six more times this season: Three games in Los Angeles Aug. 15-17 and three in San Diego Aug. 22-24.
