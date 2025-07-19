Dodgers Get Unbelievable News on $24 Million Injured All-Star
When Chicago White Sox right fielder Michael A. Taylor collided with Max Muncy at third base on July 2, some thought Muncy’s season was over. Some even thought his career was over.
But fortunately for Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the two-time National League All-Star did not sustain any structural damage to his knee. After undergoing MRI testing, the Dodgers expected Muncy to miss six weeks of the season to recover from a bone bruise on his left knee.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Posthumous Award From ESPN
Muncy’s structurally sound knee was already a relief for the Dodgers. And now, their starting third baseman could return to playing even sooner than they anticipated.
“I think he’s swinging the bat. He’s doing some jogging and throwing,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said to The Orange County Register. “So he’s in great shape right now. I don’t really know a timeline. But I do know from the outset it’s going to be a lot sooner than anticipated, which is good for all of us.”
Before sustaining his knee injury, Muncy was one of the Dodgers’ strongest hitters after a slow start to the 2025 season.
He ranked eighth in the National League with a .375 on-base percentage. In his last seven games before landing on the injured list, Muncy slashed .320/.393/.600 and recorded two home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Ending Comeback Attempt
While Muncy has been on the IL, Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman have split time filling in at third base. This has given rookie utility man Hyeseong Kim a chance to get more playing time at second base when Edman is playing third.
Kim has slashed .300/.300/.300 and recorded six hits and one RBI in seven games he has appeared in since Muncy’s injury. The status of Kim’s playing time after Muncy returns is unclear, but the 26-year-old has been able to develop more during Muncy’s absence.
Roberts did not give a specific timeline for when Muncy will be able to resume playing. However, his expected return on the Dodgers’ IL is listed as possibly August.
But Muncy’s health will be most important in October, as the two-time World Series champion has contributed to both of the Dodgers’ titles in the last five seasons.
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals How Long He Wants to Be Both Pitcher and Hitter
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.