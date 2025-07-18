Former Dodgers Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement, Ending Comeback Attempt
Despite a three-year layoff since his last professional game, former Dodgers minor leaguer Trevor Cahill signed with the independent Gastonia Ghost Peppers in June. At 37 years old, he made two relief appearances for the Atlantic League club, most recently on July 2.
Three days later, however, the Ghost Peppers officially listed Cahill as retired. The pitcher then confirmed his decision in a private post to his Instagram account.
Thus ends a journeyman career that saw Cahill pitch 455 professional games from 2006-25, including 361 at the major league level. Cahill's time as a Dodger — one of 11 affiliated teams that employed him — was brief and unmemorable.
An All-Star starter for the Oakland A's in 2010, Cahill was released by the Atlanta Braves in July 2015 after moving to their bullpen and posting a 7.07 ERA in 12 relief appearances.
The Dodgers took a flier on the right-hander, signing him to a minor league contract and assigning him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Cahill made six starts for the Dodgers' top farm team in the summer of 2015, going 1-3 with a 6.28 ERA.
Cahill's lone victory in a (Oklahoma City) Dodger uniform came on Aug. 12, 2015. He helped his own cause by singling in the go-ahead run in the fourth inning of a tie game. Two days later, the Dodgers released him.
The Cubs took a flier on Cahill, inserted him into their major league bullpen, and watched him make 50 appearances in 2016 while striking out more than a batter per inning — a key cog in the team's historic run to the World Series championship.
The Oakland A's drafted Cahill in the second round of the 2006 MLB Draft out of Vista High School. He enjoyed his best seasons with the A's, including his lone All-Star campaign. Cahill went 18-8 with a 2.97 ERA in 30 starts in 2010.
In 2017, Cahill successfully re-invented himself as a starter in San Diego, kicking off a run that saw him pitch for six teams over five MLB seasons.
Cahill retires with an 86-99 record and a 4.26 ERA across 13 major league seasons with the A's (2009-11; 2018), Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-14), Braves (2015), Cubs (2015-16), Padres (2017), Kansas City Royals (2017), Los Angeles Angels (2019), San Francisco Giants (2020), and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021).
Cahill also briefly pitched in the minor league system of the New York Mets in 2022, his last stop in affiliated baseball.
