Dodgers World Series Champion Utility Man Signs With AL Squad
A former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man is taking his talents back to the American League.
On Sunday, former Dodgers infielder Cavan Biggio signed a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals.
The 29-year-old spent time with three organizations in 2024, including the Dodgers, and elected free agency in November after the Atlanta Braves removed him from the 40-man roster.
In four games for Atlanta, Biggio went 1–for–5 (.200). On Nov. 1, Biggio was removed from the 40–man roster and sent outright to their Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers, but he rejected the assignment in favor of free agency.
Biggio appeared in 30 games with the Dodgers, where he slashed .192/.306/.329 with a .635 OPS, along with three home runs, 10 RBIs, 14 hits, and 11 runs in 88 plate appearances.
Biggio was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Aug. 5 and was released on Aug. 8.
A few weeks later, he signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants. He played in 12 games for the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, slashing .163/.413/.326 with two home runs, six RBIs, and two stolen bases.
Biggio had a .798 OPS in his first two big-league seasons, but he's faltered to a .216/.325/.349 slash line over the past four years. He will likely serve as utility depth for Kansas City and isn't likely to be a significant contributor even if he makes the Opening Day roster.
Overall, in 2024, Biggio slashed .197/.314/.303 over 224 total plate appearances with the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and Braves. Initially viewed as a potential cornerstone piece for the Blue Jays when he posted strong numbers in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Biggio hasn’t been the same since his injury-riddled 2021 campaign, hitting only .216/.325/.349 over 1,159 plate appearances since Opening Day 2021.
Biggio was a promising prospect, as the Phialdpehia Phillies selected him in the 29th round of the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft. However, he did not sign and chose to attend the University of Notre Dame.
Biggio went higher in the draft three years later as the Blue Jays selected him in the fifth round, and he signed for the draft slot bonus of $300,000.
After years of bouncing from team to team, the righty batter will look to find a home with the Royals.
