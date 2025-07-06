Dodgers Have 5 All-Stars in 2025, With One Massive Snub
The Los Angeles Dodgers have five players selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, though there was a notable exception on the roster.
Catcher Will Smith, first baseman Freddie Freeman, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, and starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the National League All-Star roster.
These are five of the team's key players, though center fielder Andy Pages was not included on the roster despite playing well.
Shortstop Mookie Betts missed out on the honor, as well.
This story will be updated...
