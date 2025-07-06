Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Have 5 All-Stars in 2025, With One Massive Snub

Nelson Espinal

Jul 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) is showered with sunflower seeds by center fielder Andy Pages (44) and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after homering to left center field in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 3, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) is showered with sunflower seeds by center fielder Andy Pages (44) and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) after homering to left center field in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have five players selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, though there was a notable exception on the roster.

Catcher Will Smith, first baseman Freddie Freeman, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, and starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the National League All-Star roster.

These are five of the team's key players, though center fielder Andy Pages was not included on the roster despite playing well.

Shortstop Mookie Betts missed out on the honor, as well.

This story will be updated...

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News