Dodgers Have Best Lineup in MLB, Says Insider
Entering the 2025 MLB season, there is one team that many believe is above the rest. That would be the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they will be looking to repeat as World Series champions.
Even with the World Series win, the Dodgers front office didn't hold back and they proceeded to put together an incredible offseason. Now, entering the new year, Los Angeles is easily seen as the favorite to win it all again.
Yet, even with this thought, there are plenty of other very talented teams across baseball. But one MLB insider believes that the Dodgers do have the best lineup throughout the entire league.
Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com put together a list of the top-10 lineups in baseball and Los Angeles was at the top of everything.
"Still, give me the Dodgers’ concerns over those of any other club. They not only have star power but also a lot of fluidity that should allow them to employ productive lineups against any manner of opposing pitcher. Therefore, they are a safe bet to eclipse 800 runs for the seventh straight full season."
It's hard not to pick the Dodgers given all the talent that they have within the lineup. With three MVPs hitting at the top of the lineup, Los Angeles is an absolute nightmare for opposing pitchers to deal with.
Then add in the fact that Los Angeles has one of the strong rosters in baseball in terms of depth and it's a recipe to dominate the league. The Dodgers understand what it takes to win and the front office has done an excellent job of putting the players in a position to succeed.
Some around the game may not like how they have done so, but the Dodgers are the villain that baseball has been needing. Every other team will be trying to knock the Dodgers off, in both the regular season and playoffs.
But Los Angeles is confident in their repeat chances, even if baseball can be a fickle sport at times. If this team remains healthy, there is no reason why they shouldn't be holding up the trophy once again in October.
