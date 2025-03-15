Dodgers Have Best Pitching Staff in MLB, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Dodgers clearly had issues with their pitching last season.
That was one of the major issues addressed this offseason after retooling the roster in a way that the sport has never seen.
One baseball insider took note on what the pitching room now looks like for L.A. given all the changes, and there should be no surprise that he ranked the Dodgers as No. 1 in the league.
MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince noted a few "unavoidable" characteristics that make the Dodgers so dominant. On his list of starters, he took the initiative to already plug Shohei Ohtani in the rotation assuming he gets the nod later in the season.
"I don’t know what analysis I can really add here. The Dodgers’ rotation is so stacked that we didn’t even have room to mention Dustin May (who opens the season as the fifth starter while Ohtani continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery), Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin or Bobby Miller above."
Gonsolin was making a strong case to be the No. 5 starter for the Dodgers ahead of Opening Day, but a back injury will keep him on the injured list to start the year.
Miller also has demonstrated talent to be a rotational piece for the defending champions, but he will start 2025 in the minors. A spring training that saw him get drilled in the head by a 105.5 mph pitch in the Dodgers' Cactus League opener is just a slight setback as the 25-year-old looks to bounce back this season.
Kershaw will probably not be a staple in the rotation this season, but whatever innings he does end up pitching are going to be a problem for opposing batters. The soon-to-be 37-year-old was only able to pitch an abysmal 30 innings last season, but when healthy, he can continue to add to his future Hall of Fame career.
As for the starting rotation, the Dodgers will do everything they can to have better luck maintaining their health as the season goes on. All fans can do ahead of Opening Day is hope that the depth in the pitching room made this offseason will pay off in October.
